Pandemic a perfect time to lose the clutter and get your life in order

During the pandemic, some people have put their homes on the market because they need more space. Why not try to find more space in the home you have?

How many times have you looked in a closet, a room or a drawer and thought: I need to straighten this out?

If you find it hard to get organized, professional help is here. Ron Shuma spent two decades in New York City before moving to Pittsburgh last year with his company, A Plus Organizing LLC (www.a-plus-organizing.com). He and his team aim to create a chaos-free environment by finding a place for everything and helping you discard the excess, transforming your home into an oasis of calm.

With so many of us essentially homebound last year, the professional organizer had a dilemma: More people were in need of his services, but they were fearful of allowing a stranger into their home.

"The pandemic has been a disaster for business on so many levels. Nobody wants one more person breathing in their house and rightfully so," said Shuma.

However, A Plus Organizing is prepared to take on clutter and COVID-19.