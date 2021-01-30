Pantone's 2021 colors send home a message of strength and joy

Temper your optimism might be the message being sent by the Pantone Color Institute in choosing cool, calm Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, an ebullient yellow, as its colors for 2021. Considering the calamities of 2020, maybe we needed two colors instead of the usual one for 2021.

"The message is fortitude and gratitude, strength and hopefulness, and resilience and positivity," said Laurie Pressman, a Pantone vice president who was very involved in choosing the colors of the year. She said these colors "serve as an expression of mood and attitude. These colors reflect what people are looking for."

While gray is sometimes seen as depressing, institutional and dull, Pantone has seen a shift.

"We began to see a societal shift in the perception of grays following the 2008 financial crash and when we were looking for greater stability," Pressman said.

Think rocks, driftwood, stones and south Jersey beaches. Yellow, meanwhile, has always been a welcoming, friendly color depicting sunshine and joy. The colors work as part of a design palette that plays well with contemporary and modern looks, Pressman said.

"Gray fits just as easily with Scandinavian style as it does with midcentury vintage."