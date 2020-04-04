Parquet hardwood floors are easy to install

Most hardwood parquet floor tiles are available as either tongue-and-groove or butt edges. You will also have to select between unfinished or prefinished tiles. The simplest to install are prefinished tiles with smooth butt edges. These are best on a very flat floor and stable subfloor and can be purchased with self-adhesive backing.

For most subfloors, you will be better off installing tiles with a tongue-and-groove edge. If there is any unevenness in the subflooring, the tongue-and-groove edge locks them together so the edge joints stay even. Also, if a tile comes loose from the adhesive, the adjacent ones hold it down.

Preparing the surface of the subflooring is key to a professional-looking floor. Take some time initially to remove all the furniture from the room instead of just tying to move it around as you work. Remove the baseboards and shoe moldings. Mark the location of each one, or you will surely forget when it is time to reinstall them.

The parquet tiles can be installed over almost any subflooring that is stable. Using a sander, remove any high points on the existing floor. If you are installing it over existing tiles or other floor that has been waxed, be sure to strip off all the old wax so the adhesive sticks well.