Pay off your mortgage faster

Why wait until the end of a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage when you could potentially save lots of money?

You’ll have to properly manage your resources along the way, and that can stand as a barrier for many who might hope to pay their mortgage off early. But for those who are able to walk this fine financial line, there are substantial savings on interest to be gained.

PAYING WEEKLY

Paying your mortgage in two-week increments, rather than waiting to pay the full amount at the end of the month, will ultimately result in more than 12 payments over the course of the year. The principal mortgage amount will decrease at a faster rate, if your individual budget can accommodate this change.

You’ll save thousands on interest, too. Websites like Bills.com offer calculation tools that help homeowners better understand the benefits of this strategy.

EXTRA PAYMENTS

Anyone who gets a tax refund every year has a unique opportunity to make an extra mortgage payment, rather than buying a new gadget, TV or vehicle. Stipends, holiday bonuses, insurance reimbursements or any other unexpected or additional windfall can serve the same purpose. Used as practical investments, they will save homeowners lots of money down the line while shortening the length of your mortgage.

CONSIDER REFINANCING

In some cases, refinancing may be a smart move. Interest rates make a huge difference over the lifetime of these payments — and while they have risen more recently, these rates may still be lower than locked-in numbers from long ago. But do your homework: Refinance rates will vary, depending on the lender, and may not reflect the national average. Shop around with as much attention to detail as you had when originally buying your property.

PROS AND CONS

The faster you pay off your home, the sooner you’ll eliminate what’s usually your largest monthly outlay. That’s money which can be invested. At the same time, a home that’s owned outright is a valuable asset should the housing market enjoy an uptick or if you reach a rough patch financially. Just be aware that there are sometimes pre-payment penalties in place, and you’ll be losing the mortgage-interest deduction on your annual tax bill. Your credit score may also take a temporary hit.