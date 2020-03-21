Peacock vase is puzzling to antiques dealers

Question: Attached is a photo of a strange and wonderful vase that I purchased at an antiques store a while ago. I sent the piece to my sister, who has a small antiques shop and she had never seen anything it. She then took it to a reputable antiques dealer that she knew. The dealer had been in the antiques business for many years, and she was also puzzled by it.

The piece is 16 inches tall at the brim, with the peacocks' beaks slightly higher than the top of the vase. The diameter of the base is 7 3/4 inches. There are no markings on the bottom, with the exception of round grey circles where it sat in the kiln. It is in mint condition with no crazing, chips or cracks.

It is an unusual piece, and we are all stymied by it. Can you shed any light on this for us?