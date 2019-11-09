Pick from large pumpkin variety to grow larger pumpkins

If you are planning ahead to next year's Halloween and need to repel vampires, it is not too late to plant garlic. Garlic is an easy-to-grow garden crop. It is planted in the fall along the edge of the garden, where it will be out of the way. It will sprout in the spring, grow some leaves and be harvested in the early summer. Check out your local garden center or the Territorial Seed Co. website for last minute shopping.

Question: I worked very hard this summer to grow a large pumpkin. It grew to be a couple of feet tall, and it is very heavy, but it is not anywhere near the size it would need to be to win a contest. I followed all the fertilizing and watering instructions, but it just quit growing a month ago. What can I do to grow a larger one next summer?

Answer: The key thing to start with is seeds from a variety of large pumpkins. Genetics trump superb care of a lesser pumpkin. There are many websites selling seeds for pumpkins that grow very large.

Many people think of pumpkins as being orange and slightly oval in shape, but there are dozens of varieties of pumpkins available. Some are very small, some are white, blue-grey or mottled, and some are very warty. It used to be hard to find these unusual varieties, but they are becoming more common.