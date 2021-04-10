Pillow talk is important for a reason

Of course pillows can be expensive. All the elements of a pillow are variables in the cost: fabric, type of fills which can vary from synthetic to feather or down, anti-allergenic, and even mold-resistant outdoor fill, trims and labor. Custom pillows can go into the hundreds of dollars, even more so when layering two, four or six pillows per sofa.

I'm a bit extravagant when it comes to buying fabrics, but sometimes you need a punch of luxury. Sometimes it pays to splurge on one item, and throw all you can at it. A way to bring cost down and also have flexibility in decor is to mix and match the fabrics - a feature or more expensive fabric for the front, and a contrasting less expensive fabric for the backside of the pillow.

Some see decorative pillows as an unnecessary burden, but realize that pillows are important. They are there to add comfort to your existing upholstered items and your guests, which may need more or less back support. In addition, the pillows add a decorative layer to your project that can say you have left no detail left to chance.