Placing the perfect shelf for the perfect display

There is no limit to the wonders of a good wood shelf. For those of us who love accessories (and have a vast collection) it is important we have the perfect piece to adorn with our favorite goodies. That means for me at least, the more shelves the better.

We love to play with oversized bookshelves and cabinets at the shop, forever moving them around and filling them with our go-to treasures that make for the perfect display.

The first step to creating the perfect shelf: location. Whether you’re placing a piece for looks or for function (or both), location matters and can have a major impact on your overall space. One of my favorite ways we are using shelves in the shop right now can be found in our newly painted Atchison entryway.

With open floorplans, it can be difficult to incorporate large pieces while still maintaining good flow. We have this same conundrum in this particular part of the shop. Luckily, our design team had a solution. We grouped four stand-alone etageres to create a wonderful room divider that is functional and gorgeous to look at from all sides.