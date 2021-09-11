Plan and build a birdhouse for various birds

Some typical guidelines for the size of the entrance hole are as follows. For bluebirds, saw a 1 and 1/2-inch hole; for wrens, saw a 7/8-inch hole; for chickadees, saw a 1-1/4-inch hole; and for sparrows, saw a 1-inch hole. A 5-by-5-inch floor area is adequate for a single nest.

The basic structure of the birdhouse should be made with 1/2-inch plywood. Use exterior grade plywood because, even though it will be painted, it will be exposed to the weather continuously. Use either galvanized or more expensive stainless steel screws. Standard screws will create unattractive rust stains down the sides of the birdhouse.

You can use nails for the sides and top, but you should definitely use screws to attach the bottom of the birdhouse. If the birds migrate south during winter, you will want to be able to remove the bottom piece and clean it out. If you find the bottom is rotting from moisture and wastes, consider making a new bottom from redwood.

A pitched roof is best for a birdhouse and it should extend at least an inch or two over the hole in the front. This will minimize the amount of rainwater that gets into the hole in a driving rain. Cover the roof with sheet metal. Sheet tin looks good when it weathers, but you may find aluminum flashing sheet easier to work with. Aluminum will not corrode.