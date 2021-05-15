Plan how to use backyards, balconies, front porches

With warmer weather, everyone at one point or another desires to be poolside under an umbrella, or on a balcony or terrace on a chaise lounge with a refreshing beverage in hand. You'll find a whole lot of outdoor furniture on the market and tons of stylish toys that can make your backyard the place to be this summer.

First, consider any space you have outside as thoroughly as any interior space. Create rooms within the space. Make sure to designate distinct areas for adults, children, cooking and lounging, as well as space for activities such as a place for kickball, a game of horseshoe or croquet. Spaces can be separated with decorative fencing such as picket fencing, or hedges or rows of architecturally spaced potted plants.

Design and build a custom shed, which can double on one side to store garden equipment and the front side as a kid-size clubhouse. Make them architecturally daring or design them to match your home's architecture. Get your children involved in the process, so they can take away lessons learned from the design-build process. Surely, if the design contains elements from their input, it will be used for years to come. In addition, create mini-size furniture to complement the design of their clubhouse. Later this furniture can be used as risers for potted plants.