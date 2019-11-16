Plan your bathroom remodeling in the proper sequence

Dear James: We are planning a do-it-yourself project to add another bathroom for the children. What are the basic design considerations, and what is the proper construction sequence to save time? -- Janine H.

Dear Janine: There are many items to consider when installing a new bathroom. A bathroom is a unique room from a design standpoint because it is somewhat like a minihouse. It will have its own plumbing, electricity with ground fault circuit interrupters, ventilation, built-in lighting and perhaps heating.

For this same reason, the proper sequence of construction steps can really save a lot of time, particularly with the plumbing. If one item is installed out of sequence, such as tile or a bathtub, it may have to be ripped out to install something else.

It would be wise to consult your local building codes first. They may have required clearances around the sink, bathtub and toilet, and there are definitely codes related to electric wiring and plumbing. You are dealing with electricity, water and metal -- which is a conductor -- in close proximity to one another.