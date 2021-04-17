Plant Easter lilies to enjoy now, plant outdoors

Q: We have a gardening friend who always boasts about getting the first tomatoes in his garden. I know it may be too late for this year, but is there something we can do to get our tomato plants to produce early? We don't have a greenhouse, and that would be cheating, anyway.

A: There are several things we need to think about. First, what kind of tomato is he growing? There are short-, mid- and long-season tomatoes. Short-season varieties are good for northern climates, so they are sometimes listed as cold-climate tomatoes. Long-season tomatoes may not produce fruit for 80 or 90 days after transplanting into the garden. Midseason tomatoes produce in 60 to 80 days, and short-season tomatoes produce in under 60 days.

Look in the catalogs or online for short-season tomatoes. Some varieties, such as Sub Arctic Plenty, produce cherry tomatoes in as few as 45 days. Early Girl is one of the few early tomatoes that does not produce small tomatoes. It produces in 50 days.

When is your area's last frost date? You can start your tomato seeds indoors about a month to six weeks before that date and the plants will be ready to move outside when conditions are right. Tomatoes and other warm-season vegetables need warm soil and warm air. If either one is too cool, the plants will stop growing until conditions improve.