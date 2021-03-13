Plant parenthood becomes trend in 2020

Do you consider yourself a plant parent? It used to be that we just grew houseplants because we liked plants. Some of us were a bit more fanatical about it, and we knew that if a room had a window, it had to have a plant. A few of us had culinary aspirations, and we grew herbs on a windowsill over the winter. For us, houseplants have always been a thing, but for many people, 2020 was the beginning of a new journey. But even before the pandemic, growing plants indoors and out was becoming a trend again.

Stoneside Blinds and Shades recently authorized a survey of plant purchasers. They have a lot more details on their website, but I will cover a few highlights here. The average respondent started buying plants three years ago, but 12% purchased their first plants in 2020.

When purchasing the plants, 45% bought plants because of their appearance; 36% bought them because the plants would produce food; and only 19% bought plants based on the environmental conditions the plants needed to grow.

The 81% of people who did not consider the plants' needs when purchasing the plant may be disappointed when the plant doesn't grow very well. Not knowing the conditions that will make a plant thrive is possibly why 67% of millennials say taking care of a plant is harder than they thought it would be.