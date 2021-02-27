Play window masquerade around a problematic view

--Installing interior wood shutters on the bottom half of a window is another way to disguise a less desirable view and still allow light to come through.

--Cellular blinds made with a translucent fabric that allows light in, while still offering you a sense of privacy. Cellular blinds can also be ordered with a top down feature, which allows you to lower the blind down from the top of the window as much or as little as you want.

Decorative Glass

--You can also block a bad view with frosted glass. There are several ways that you can create the effect of frosted glass on your windows:

--Use a frosting spray, which you spray on your windows after thoroughly cleaning them.

--Apply a frosted film, which you can purchase from a hardware store.

--Another way to enhance the decor of the room, yet still block the bad view, is to use stained glass. Many people think that stained glass is only found in churches, but more and more people are using stained glass in their homes now. In fact, stained glass is a perfect window covering for a bathroom window. It blocks the view -- both going out and coming in -- but it allows plenty of light to shine through.

Plants