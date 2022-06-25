Plumber: A comfortable bathtub for a small bathroom

Question: Hi Ed: We're remodeling our smaller bathroom and want a separate shower stall and a bathtub. The shower stall will be custom to give us design flexibility. But we need to find a comfortable tub that can fit smaller spaces. Any ideas?

— Todd, Texas

Answer: Standard size alcove bathtubs are designed to fit smaller spaces, but you seem to be looking for a little more comfort while still trying to fit the tub into a smaller area. I do have a couple of suggestions. Hopefully one of these two bathtub styles can work for you.

The first tub style is called a corner bath, and if you have an open corner, this might work for you. Corner baths are designed to open up floor space by using up as much corner space as possible. This can also allow for a little larger bathtub bathing area compared to a standard size tub. Some corner baths can even accommodate two bathers.

The next style has been around for a very long time, and it's called a soaking tub. Soaking tubs usually have a smaller footprint, but they can allow for deeper bathing. Instead of lying out in the tub, soaking tub users are in a seated position. The deeper bath well allows for a relaxing soaking experience.

Options and features are available for both models, proving good things do come in small packages.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

