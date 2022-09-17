Plumber: A few personal choices for a personal shower

Question: Hi Ed: I want to install a personal shower with hose in our shower stall. I'm a handy person around the house, but can use a little help choosing a nice personal shower set up for our bathroom. Can you suggest some ideas to ponder?

— John, Nebraska

Answer: Not only are personal showers relaxing, they can also help with cleaning and rinsing the shower area. The good news is they can be affordable, since many choices are available, from basic to elaborate. I do have a few types of hookups to share, and hopefully one or all of them can be a good match for your budget and skills.

First, basic personal shower kits can include a shower arm bracket, with the hose and personal showerhead. This replaces the existing showerhead, and since the hanging bracket attaches to the shower pipe, no wall anchoring is usually needed.

Next, you can add a diverter valve to the mix so you can have a fixed showerhead along with a separate personal shower. This type of setup may require anchoring a separate wall-bracket for the personal showerhead.

You can even install a vertical wall-mounted bar with a sliding bracket to hang the personal shower. This allows for adjustable shower heights.

Finally, follow local codes, and for wall anchoring, I suggest calling a professional so your new personal shower doesn't get you into any personal trouble.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

