Plumber: A tall order for a lower-spout kitchen faucet

ATHOME-PLUMBER-WALLMOUNTED-KITCHENFAUCET-MCT

Since wall-mount kitchen faucets are installed up on the wall behind the kitchen sink, even a lower arching spout can usually fill a large pot.

 Kohler

Question: Dear Ed: My husband and I are planning a kitchen remodel with an oversized sink to fit my big pots. While I like the look of a large kitchen sink, decorative wise I prefer an understated-looking faucet. Any ideas on how I can avoid a very high-arching faucet spout but still be able to fill my tall pots?

- Keri, Michigan

Answer: I do have an idea, but keep in mind it may or may not work for your style and/or budget.

I suggest looking into a wall-mounted kitchen faucet. Since wall-mount kitchen faucets are installed up on the wall behind the kitchen sink, even a lower arching spout can usually fill a large pot.

Other advantages of wall-mounted kitchen faucets include less clutter and easier cleanup around the sink. But since the faucet water piping needs to be roughed-in behind the wall, labor costs can be higher than a deck-mount faucet installation.

Bottom line: A new wall-mounted kitchen faucet may help you get over your decorating barrier.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

