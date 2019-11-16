Plumber: A tall order for a lower-spout kitchen faucet

Question: Dear Ed: My husband and I are planning a kitchen remodel with an oversized sink to fit my big pots. While I like the look of a large kitchen sink, decorative wise I prefer an understated-looking faucet. Any ideas on how I can avoid a very high-arching faucet spout but still be able to fill my tall pots?
- Keri, Michigan
Answer: I do have an idea, but keep in mind it may or may not work for your style and/or budget.
I suggest looking into a wall-mounted kitchen faucet. Since wall-mount kitchen faucets are installed up on the wall behind the kitchen sink, even a lower arching spout can usually fill a large pot.
Other advantages of wall-mounted kitchen faucets include less clutter and easier cleanup around the sink. But since the faucet water piping needs to be roughed-in behind the wall, labor costs can be higher than a deck-mount faucet installation.
Bottom line: A new wall-mounted kitchen faucet may help you get over your decorating barrier.
