Plumber: A touchless kitchen faucet can be a very smart choice

Question: Dear Ed: We need to replace our kitchen faucet and I was thinking about a new touchless type to keep things as hands-free as possible. Can a touchless faucet be installed on a standard kitchen sink, and can you give me more info on them?
- Pat, Rhode Island
Answer: In most cases, a touchless kitchen faucet can be installed on an existing kitchen sink. Plumbing-wise they hook up similarly to a nonelectronic kitchen faucet.
The big difference is some type of power source is usually required to operate a touchless faucet. Some can be battery-operated, but the more advanced touchless faucets may need to plug into a dedicated and code approved electrical outlet for under sink use.
Now, when I mention "advanced" I'm not only talking about faucets with a motion sensor, I'm saying some of the smart touchless faucets even have voice-activated options. Other features can include manual override if power is lost, water use monitoring, multifunction spray heads and LED status lights.
Bottom line: Today's smart kitchen faucets are not only touchless, they may even leave you breathless with all the cool options.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
