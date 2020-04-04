Plumber: A touchless kitchen faucet can be a very smart choice
View Comments

Plumber: A touchless kitchen faucet can be a very smart choice

{{featured_button_text}}
ATHOME-PLUMBER-TOUCHLESS-KITCHENFAUCET-MCT

In most cases, a touchless kitchen faucet can be installed on an existing kitchen sink.

 Kohler

Question: Dear Ed: We need to replace our kitchen faucet and I was thinking about a new touchless type to keep things as hands-free as possible. Can a touchless faucet be installed on a standard kitchen sink, and can you give me more info on them?

- Pat, Rhode Island

Answer: In most cases, a touchless kitchen faucet can be installed on an existing kitchen sink. Plumbing-wise they hook up similarly to a nonelectronic kitchen faucet.

The big difference is some type of power source is usually required to operate a touchless faucet. Some can be battery-operated, but the more advanced touchless faucets may need to plug into a dedicated and code approved electrical outlet for under sink use.

Now, when I mention "advanced" I'm not only talking about faucets with a motion sensor, I'm saying some of the smart touchless faucets even have voice-activated options. Other features can include manual override if power is lost, water use monitoring, multifunction spray heads and LED status lights.

Bottom line: Today's smart kitchen faucets are not only touchless, they may even leave you breathless with all the cool options.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

(c)2020 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News