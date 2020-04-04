Plumber: A touchless kitchen faucet can be a very smart choice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Question: Dear Ed: We need to replace our kitchen faucet and I was thinking about a new touchless type to keep things as hands-free as possible. Can a touchless faucet be installed on a standard kitchen sink, and can you give me more info on them?

- Pat, Rhode Island

Answer: In most cases, a touchless kitchen faucet can be installed on an existing kitchen sink. Plumbing-wise they hook up similarly to a nonelectronic kitchen faucet.

The big difference is some type of power source is usually required to operate a touchless faucet. Some can be battery-operated, but the more advanced touchless faucets may need to plug into a dedicated and code approved electrical outlet for under sink use.

Now, when I mention "advanced" I'm not only talking about faucets with a motion sensor, I'm saying some of the smart touchless faucets even have voice-activated options. Other features can include manual override if power is lost, water use monitoring, multifunction spray heads and LED status lights.

Bottom line: Today's smart kitchen faucets are not only touchless, they may even leave you breathless with all the cool options.