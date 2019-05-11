Question: Dear Ed: I'm having my kitchen remodeled and last year read an article you wrote about kitchen accessories. Some good ideas were mentioned like a foaming soap dispenser and other classy kitchen items. Anything new to add since then?
- Ruth, Iowa
Answer: Funny you should ask, since I had my first look recently at a kitchen accessory that some plumbing manufacturers are now offering to coordinate with their fixtures.
Accessories that perfectly match up with your kitchen sink and faucet also add to the decorative look of the kitchen. This new accessory is not only good-looking, it also performs the important task of recycling or storing kitchen waste.
It's a high-end stainless steel waste bin that is foot-activated and can be placed flush against a wall or cabinet base. These units are made to work easily with standard trash bags and available in different sizes.
Finally, some even have quiet-close lids that add to the understated beauty of this new type of kitchen fixture accessory.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
