Plumber: Aging-in-place bathroom fixture suggestions

Question: Dear Ed: We decided to stay in our home longer and want to remodel the bathroom with aging-in-place plumbing fixtures in mind. We'll plan for what works best for us, but can you give us ideas for fixtures that are older age-friendly?

— Jean, Wisconsin

Answer: A concept called universal design for new and remodeled bathrooms allows most users to benefit from well-thought-out fixture choices. Using the concept, if you decide to sell your house sooner, the newly remodeled aging-in-place bathroom can be enjoyed by perspective buyers as well.

A few nice universal design bathroom fixtures I've worked with over the years include:

Decorative walk-in shower grab bars

Even though these "attractive" grab bars look like high-end shower accessories and add to the shower's design aspects, they still serve the serious accessibility purpose of having a grab bar.

Comfort-height toilets

I like comfort-height toilets, which are a little higher than standard toilets. These taller toilets allow users to exert less effort getting on and off the seat and can be used by most family members of different ages and abilities.

Wall-hung vanities, sinks

Finally, wall-hung vanities and sinks are another good universal aging-in-place choice. Wall-hung sink fixtures have a little leeway for height and can also provide foot room to give your new universal design bathroom a step in the right direction.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

