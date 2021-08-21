Plumber: Aging in place with a walk-in shower stall

Question: Ed, we plan to retire and stay in our present home. One change is to install a walk-in shower stall in place of our tub. What are some walk-in shower stall styles and advantage of each? Terri, Missouri
Answer: First, no matter what type of walk in shower you choose, lots of extras are available. Options like seating, decorative grab bars and showerheads are numerous. Style wise, you have a few basic choices:
1. Prefab composite enclosures. These multipiece units lock together to create a complete stall. They're a nice remodeling choice because they go up fast and can be budget friendly.
2. Cast iron shower base. Solid strength is the strong advantage with a cast iron shower base. Then, you can tile the walls or install solid surface walls to create a stall for the ages.
3. Custom tile base with tile walls. This style is great for creating a one-of-a-kind shower stall where standard size shower bases or prefab units can't fit.
Finally, tub to shower jobs can be pricey, so get a quote now so your
(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)