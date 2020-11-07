Plumber: Artist edition bathroom sinks bloom with new styles

Question: Dear Ed: I've read your past columns on choosing artist edition bathroom sinks to make a strong design impact in any bathroom. Since your last column on this topic, have any new artist edition sink styles caught your eye?

— Tim, Massachusetts

Answer: Artist edition bathroom sinks have plenty of colors to choose from. But they also offer material choices as well, allowing you to create unique decorating bathroom sink options.

You can choose from stained spun glass sinks to hand-etched stone, and that's just scratching the surface of the many artistic choices available. In the past I've admired hand-hammered metal sinks that also feature natural patinas once the sink starts to age.

Lately I've been impressed with a new artistic sink style called midnight floral. These vitreous china sinks feature wall-to-wall floral designs on a black background reminiscent of 17th century paintings.

So if you want a bathroom fixture that really grows on you, an artist edition floral sink can be a nice pick.