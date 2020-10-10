Plumber: Bathroom budget can choose faucet style

Question: Dear Ed, I'm running the numbers for my new bathroom and noticed I can choose between a two-handle "widespread" faucet or a "centerset" faucet. Is there big differences between these types of faucets to help me with my choice?

Answer: Centerset faucets are deck mounted with 4 inches between handles. Widespread faucets are made up with separate components and space between handles can be about 8 to 16 inches apart. But, the big difference can be the extra costs between installing a widespread bathroom faucet over a centerset faucet. These costs may determine what style you choose. Some extra costs to be aware of are: Widespread faucets can be more expensive just to purchase the faucet itself. Also, because widespread faucets are sold in separate pieces, labor costs may be higher to install. Finally, special order bathroom sinks or counter tops may be needed. Bottom line: A widespread bathroom faucet can give you design impact, while a centerset faucet can give you savings!