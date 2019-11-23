Plumber: Bathroom decoration is all in the details

Question: Dear Ed: In the past you wrote about using suite bathroom fixtures that all match each other to create a common design theme. How far can you go? Can you take that concept even further to get into things like accessories?

- Holly, Florida

Answer: Some plumbing fixture manufacturers do offer suite collection fixtures like toilets, sinks, faucets and bathtubs that are all designed to match each other.

The good news is lately more suite product offerings are available. The concept has expanded to include bathroom accessories like lighting, shelving, door pulls, towel holders and bathrobe hooks as well. Speaking of robes, I've even seen bathroom suite offerings that even include bathrobes! Along that line, you can also add matching floor rugs, bath mats and towels.

Bottom line: Bathroom suite packages can be a sweet choice to end your decorating detail dilemmas.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

