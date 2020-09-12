Plumber: Bathroom sconce lights go high-tech

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Dear Ed: In the past I read one of your articles on modern medicine cabinets for the bathroom. I'm thinking of remodeling my bathroom and would like to know if there are any modern features available for bathroom lighting in general.

- Kim, Massachusetts

Answer: On top of modern options available with new medicine cabinets, bathroom sconce lights have now gone high-tech as well.

Many wall-mounted sconces not only brighten up a bathroom, they can also be used for mood lighting when you install a dimmer switch. Sconces that use dimmable LED lights are becoming very popular.

There are a few more recent options for sconce lights that you might want to check out. These include specially chosen materials for damp environments, the ability to mount the sconce horizontally or vertically to personalize the look you want in your bathroom, and finishes that can even match your showerheads and faucets.

Now those are really some bright ideas for new bathroom sconce lights.