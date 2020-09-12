 Skip to main content
Plumber: Bathroom sconce lights go high-tech
Plumber: Bathroom sconce lights go high-tech

ATHOME-PLUMBER-BATHROOM-SCONCE-LIGHTS-MCT

Many wall-mounted sconces not only brighten up a bathroom, they can also be used for mood lighting when you install a dimmer switch.

 Kohler

Question: Dear Ed: In the past I read one of your articles on modern medicine cabinets for the bathroom. I'm thinking of remodeling my bathroom and would like to know if there are any modern features available for bathroom lighting in general.

- Kim, Massachusetts

Answer: On top of modern options available with new medicine cabinets, bathroom sconce lights have now gone high-tech as well.

Many wall-mounted sconces not only brighten up a bathroom, they can also be used for mood lighting when you install a dimmer switch. Sconces that use dimmable LED lights are becoming very popular.

There are a few more recent options for sconce lights that you might want to check out. These include specially chosen materials for damp environments, the ability to mount the sconce horizontally or vertically to personalize the look you want in your bathroom, and finishes that can even match your showerheads and faucets.

Now those are really some bright ideas for new bathroom sconce lights.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

(c)2020 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

