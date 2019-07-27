Question: Dear Ed, I consider myself handy and often surprise my wife with unexpected home projects. My next plan is to install a bidet seat in our master bathroom. Can you suggest some cool features I should look for in a bidet seat? Jerry, New Hampshire
Answer: Bidet-type or often called "Cleansing toilet seats" are becoming very popular, especially since lots of electronic options are now available. Many seats even include a remote control to manage all of these options. On top of the warm water washing cycles, some cleansing seats also offer heated seating, LED lighting, warm air drying, built-in deodorizing, slow closing lids and quick release hinges for easy cleaning. Keep in mind that codes need to be followed so check with your local plumbing inspector before starting the job. Also, most cleansing seats install on "elongated" toilets and an approved GFCI electrical outlet close to the toilet is needed as well to power up these power-washing seats!
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
