Plumber: Big kitchen remodel comes up short

Question: Hi Ed: We recently had a full kitchen remodel job and I'm upset I did not think to install a pot filler over the stove. I want to resolve this, but refuse to open up the new tile wall behind the stove. Any less invasive ways to install a pot filler?
- Rose, Maine
Answer: Your remodeled kitchen is now an existing kitchen, and a lot of pot fillers are added to existing kitchens. So a pot filler should be able to be installed without major alterations to work recently completed.
You're correct that many pot fillers are wall-mounted on the back wall near the stove. However, they do make deck-mounted pot fillers that mount directly to the countertop next to the stovetop. With a deck-mounted pot filler you shouldn't have to touch the new tile back wall. You'll need a hole drilled to mount the pot filler on the counter and a water line run inside the base cabinet under the filler.
So, even though you missed this planning detail, don't get boiling mad because usually it's never too late to install a new kitchen pot filler.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
(c)2020 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!