Plumber: Big space-saving ideas for small bathrooms

Question: Ed: I read your column on a glass wall shower stall to help a tight bathroom look a little more open. I'm remodeling my small bathroom and need to save space in the sink and toilet areas as well. Any space-saving ideas for those fixtures?

— Alan, Missouri

Answer: Yes, but first let's revisit the shower area.

To open up smaller bathrooms, an exposed shower stall can be visually appealing. Exposed stalls can have a transparent glass panel installed in place of an alcove side wall. This may visually open up the shower area.

Now let's move on to saving space in the lavatory sink and toilet areas.

For the sink, I recommend a wall-hung vanity or simply a wall-hung lav sink with finished chrome piping. A wall-hung sink should open up more space, but if storage is a priority, wall-mounted vanities can be a nice compromise.

Same idea for the toilet area — if possible, go with a wall-hung toilet to open up some more space. Some wall-hung toilets even have concealed toilet tanks that are installed inside the wall.