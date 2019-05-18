Question: Dear Ed: We have a finished basement and the bathroom gets a lot of use. Even though we have a vent fan, we can use help to keep the bathroom smelling fresh. Other than standard air freshener options, do you have any other ideas we can try?
- Pat, Ohio
Answer: As a plumber, I first want to mention basements can be moist areas. So if possible, run a dehumidifier to help dry the area and that may help as well.
As far as more options for bathroom fresheners, I've seen new toilet seats on the market with built-in air fresheners. These special seats are battery-operated, and the system is activated when a person sits on the seat. A small fan located in a hollow area of the seat moves air through a deodorizing filter and a concentrated scented chamber. Freshener seats are available in elongated and round-front models and can include features like a slow-closing lid and a night light.
Since batteries, filters and scent packs are easily replaced, I see no reason why you shouldn't consider my fresh idea.
