Plumber: Bubbling baths are full of options

Question: Hi Ed: We're replacing the original standard bathtub in our home and want to upgrade with a little luxury. We're going with an air bath-style fixture and aside from the bubbles, what other options are available with bubble massage tubs?

— Terry, Kansas

Answer: Bubble massage air baths are different from whirlpool jet tubs. The basic difference is a true bubble massage tub has no water jets. Thousands of tiny rising bubbles deliver a gentle full-body massage in place of vigorous jets. This type of body massage is a favorite with aging-in-place remodel jobs because of how easy it is on the body while still providing a comforting spa-like experience.

Aside from the obvious "bubbles," some other options are available with air baths, including: rounded surfaces, armrests and lumbar support for extra comfort, lower step-over height with a thin slotted overflow drain to allow for deep soaking, built-in surface heaters for soothing warmth while soaking, purge cycles to clear water out of air channels when not in use, textured bottom surfaces and variable heating and bubble settings for total bathing experience control.

When you add up all the options, installing an air bath with all the bells and whistles can really blow you away with luxury.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.