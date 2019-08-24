Question: Dear Ed: We're planning a kitchen makeover and I'm including a cast-iron kitchen sink in the plans. My husband says he wants a new sink type because his grandmother had a cast-iron sink. Are cast-iron sinks considered trendy?
- Beth, Connecticut
Answer: Cast-iron kitchen sinks are not only trendy; they're also considered a green choice by many. Recycling is important to the green industry, and most of today's new cast-iron sinks do contain recycled materials. Three more reasons why I like cast iron kitchen sinks are:
1. Strength. Cast iron handles the workload, even if you drop large items like a pot into the sink.
2. Finish. Cast iron is also scratch-resistant and available in rich colors.
3. Features. Some cast-iron sinks offer low bowl partitions so a pan can sit flat in the sink. This feature is called a "smart divide" and helps make cast iron a smart choice for any kitchen sink.
