Plumber: Cast-iron shower base can be a home run choice

Question: Hi Ed: Read the article where you mentioned cast-iron shower bases. We're planning a tile shower stall complete with a tile floor. I like the idea of a one-piece cast-iron floor with no grout. Can I combine a cast-iron shower base with wall tiles?

– Jerry, Florida

Answer: Let's start at the bottom and work our way up.

Custom tile-in shower pans usually have the advantage of being flexible when it comes to odd shapes and sizes. So if your shower stall is going to be an uncommon size and/or shape, a custom-built shower pan with a tile floor may be your best option.

However, if your shower footprint size and shape is a standard type, chances are you can find a cast-iron base to fit the stall. If so, a one-piece cast-iron shower base can be put in place, piped in and you'll be ready to go.

The good news is new cast-iron shower bases are now available in many different textures and colors that can match most wall and ceiling tiles.

Bottom line: For standard-size tile shower stalls, a cast-iron base can be a nice choice for your shower bottom.