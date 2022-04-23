Plumber: Cast-iron vessel sinks can carry the load

Question: Ed: We're building a new home and I'd like a vessel-type bathroom sink. With our children this bathroom will get heavy-duty use. Are cast-iron vessel sinks available, and aside from strength, what other benefits do cast-iron sinks offer?

— Tiffany, Tennessee

Answer: I'll be happy to give you some iron-clad information on cast-iron sinks. Vessel-type sinks are available in cast iron and besides being a strong material, cast-iron sinks do offer additional benefits.

First, the color choices are through the roof with cast-iron sinks. Aside from traditional colors like white, biscuit and gray, newer cast-iron sink colors can include indigo blue, black plum and caviar.

Next, cast-iron sinks are designed in different shapes and sizes to blend in with just about any kitchen or bathroom.

Finally, and this may be a surprise, cast iron can be considered a green material. A large percentage of cast-iron sinks are made with recycled materials. So like most vessel-type sinks, with cast iron, what goes around comes around!

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

