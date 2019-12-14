Plumber: Chandeliers are moving into the kitchen

Question: Dear Ed: We plan a simple kitchen update by changing things like the faucet and cabinet hardware. Along that line, is there anything else you can suggest to give our kitchen a fresh look without getting into a complicated install?

- Betsy, Washington state

Answer: When you mentioned changing out your kitchen faucet, that gave me a good idea.

A hot trend right now is installing a modern-looking kitchen chandelier with hints of antique styling. This type of lighting fixture design usually lends itself to most kitchen layouts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now for the kicker.

Kitchen chandeliers have become so popular that some faucet manufacturers have started to market the chandeliers with metal finishes that perfectly match the kitchen faucet. So if your present electrical setup can adapt to this type of light fixture, a new kitchen chandelier can really brighten up your mornings.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0