Plumber: Chill out in your kitchen with a new beverage faucet

Question: Hi Ed: We're finally installing our dream kitchen island, complete with stools and a small bar sink. Since this is a big investment for us and a special addition to our kitchen, can you please suggest a special faucet we can install for the bar sink?

— Holly, Texas

Answer: Sounds like you plan to entertain at the bar sink area, and I do have a faucet suggestion that's practical and fun.

It's called a beverage faucet, and it has great features for both work and play. Beverage faucets can include undercounter filters to provide treated water for coffee, tea and home bottled water. They are small and sleek, and some models feature swivel gooseneck spouts.

For the fun part, you can even add a water-chiller setup to your beverage faucet system. The chiller can make it a perfect entertainment tap for instantly adding chilled water to "special" beverages.

Most beverage faucets connect to a cold water line only, so keep that in mind if lack of hot water might be an issue.

Bottom line: Investing in a quality beverage faucet system can be a valuable liquid asset for your dream kitchen island bar sink.