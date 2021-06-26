Plumber: Choose the best soaking tub style to fit your bathroom space

Question: Dear Ed: I am in the planning stage for my new bathroom. Space is a little tight, but I want a separate shower stall and soaking bath. What are some basic style options for the soaking tub that I can look at to see what can best fit my bathroom layout?

— Jerry, Washington state

Answer: Different-style soaking tubs usually require different types of installations. So do some homework and choose the tub install option that can best fit your bathroom floor plan. With that said, I'll go into a few popular soaking bath choices.

1. Corner bath

For smaller bathrooms with separate tub and shower fixtures, a corner install tub may fit best to open up a little extra space. Like the name says, they are designed to fit snugly into a corner space and many include finished front aprons.

2. Drop-in or undermount baths

These tubs are designed to be installed into a custom-built base. The undermount type is installed under the finished base top, and the drop-in type has a finished rim and drops into the finished base opening.

3. Freestanding bath