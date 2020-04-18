Plumber: Classic bar needs a classic faucet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Hi Ed: I'm building and designing my own classic-style wooden bar. I want to show off my sink by installing it on the bar top, not hidden underneath. With your experience, can you please recommend a classic faucet style for me to install?

- Tom, Wisconsin

Answer: Home bar sinks and faucets are my favorite category. Decades ago there were not that many bar sink faucets available, but today there are lots of exciting styles and finishes to choose from. There's pull-down spray types, single-handle, double-handle, even bar sink faucets that can perfectly match with your larger kitchen sink faucet.

But my favorite style is commonly called a gentleman's bar sink faucet.

A gentleman's faucet is inspired by the old-time soda fountain spigots. And since it's a classic style, it can be a perfect match with any classic bar. This faucet is a tall and sturdy deck-mount faucet, with a single handle located at the crest of the faucet spout bend.

So if you're asking this gentleman, I'll politely tell you to go with a gentleman's bar sink faucet.