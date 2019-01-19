Question: Hi Ed: We just purchased a new refrigerator with a filtered automatic ice maker. Now I would like my kitchen sink water to be filtered. I don't want to change or alter the kitchen faucet. Is it possible to add a filter to our existing faucet?
- Don, Kansas
Answer: If you want to filter the water for your existing kitchen faucet, there is a setup called an inline faucet filter. Usually this type of filter can be set up inside the cabinet directly under the kitchen sink.
These special water filters are small wall-mounted cartridge filters that can easily be changed on a regular basis. Also, most filters of this type are connected only to the cold water feed line of the kitchen faucet.
Different filter options are available, including double cartridge systems, to make filling up your travel water bottle a pure joy.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.