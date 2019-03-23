Question: Dear Ed: We're planning a surface bathroom remodel. We'll change the toilet, vanity sink, faucet, towel bars and lighting. No opening up walls or changing rough plumbing. We are on a budget and would like to add some extra flair to this project, any cool ideas?
- Jimmy, Connecticut
Answer: If on a tight budget or even a flexible budget, I do have advice on getting some bang for your bathroom buck. It is a simple concept called collection fixtures, a trend that is catching on.
Some faucet manufacturers have added optional accessories available with selected faucet lines. So, you can pick out your favorite faucet and add things like perfectly matched towel rods, toilet paper holders and robe hooks.
The cool thing is since the fixtures are made by the same company, the finishes and styling allow everything to tie together for a custom look.
Recently, lighting fixtures have been added to many bathroom faucet collections ... talk about a bright idea.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
