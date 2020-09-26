Plumber: Comfort height toilet for multi-user bathroom

Question: Dear Ed: I am scheduled for a medical procedure in a few months and a taller toilet could help while I recover. Since I need a new toilet anyway, would the higher toilet fit my plumbing, and would this be an issue for other family members?
- Steve, Florida
Answer: Residential comfort height toilets have become popular.
First, I want to point out that the height of most comfort height toilets is about the same as a standard dining room chair. So it's not a drastic change from a standard toilet, just a couple inches or so higher to make it a little easier for many people to get on and off the toilet.
Because of the small design differences, multi-user applications may not be an issue, but discuss the pros and cons with all involved before you install a comfort height toilet.
Speaking of installation, comfort height toilets should fit the same connections as standard toilets and are available in round and elongated bowls.
Finally, high-efficiency comfort height models are available to help give you a leg up on saving water as well.
