Plumber: Comfort options for a standard bath tub/shower

Question: Dear Ed: We're doing a basic remodel to our bathroom. Part of the remodel will be to replace our existing tub with a standard acrylic tub/shower unit. Even though this will not be a fancy whirlpool, can we get comfort options in a standard tub?

— Tom, Ohio

Answer: Today's acrylic alcove tub/shower units are stylish and can offer extra comfort features. I've seen some clever options available. Here are a few of my favorites.

Slotted overflow opening in place of a circular overflow: This option can give you two benefits. The thin slotted overflow opening allows for a higher water level for a deep-soak feeling, plus a lower step-over for easier tub entry.

Lumbar support: This allows you to lie down and relax against a comfortable sloped backrest.

Textured bath tub bottom surfaces: Built-in textured bottom surfaces are comfortable and easy to keep clean.

Bonus tip: If you really want to go all out, I recommend adding a trendy sliding glass shower door to give your standard tub/shower unit a nice, clean look.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0