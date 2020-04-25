Plumber: Concerns swirl over heavy toilet use

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Dear Ed: Currently my family and I are home all day and using the main bathroom more than ever. Because of the frequent flushing of our old toilet I can see my water bills adding up. What type of new toilet can I install to save water?

- Ted, Ohio

Answer: High-efficiency toilets or HETs use less than 1.3 gallons per flush. Installing a new HET in place of a standard or older toilet can save water, especially in a high traffic bathroom.

To help you choose a HET, the EPA has a popular program called Water Sense. An HET that earns the Water Sense label has been tested for both performance and efficiency.

Don't forget, aside from water-saving concerns, other features you may want to add to a heavy-use toilet can include an anti-slam seat, comfort height for special needs users and a smooth outside skirted bowl for easier cleaning.

Bottom line: A high-efficiency toilet with heavy-use features can help you get a lid on all your toilet issues.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.