Plumber: Consider a spa fixture if you're spending more time at home

Question: Ed: I've been working from home and spend most evenings at home as well. This got me thinking I should upgrade my existing bathroom with a home spa plumbing fixture. What are some relaxing spa fixture ides that I can consider?

— William, North Dakota

Answer: It depends on what you want and the water restrictions in your area.

If you're looking to relax with a soak, go with a deep soaking tub. Soaking bath options can include built-in tub heating, gentle bubbles and even chromatherapy for soothing multicolored lighting.

If an invigorating shower is your thing, separate-zone digital shower systems can be a real blast. You can include body showers, and even entertainment showerheads with water-resistant speakers. These wireless heads can stream your favorite music while you enjoy your shower.

If you want to blow off some steam off after work, a residential steam room can clear your head. Some home steam units include aromatherapy options that add purging pleasure for your nose as well as body.

So consult a contractor, follow local codes and then make a relaxing fixture decision for your new stay-at-home spa.