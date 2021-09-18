Plumber: Contemporary pedestal sinks can be a classic choice for a modern bathroom

Question: Ed: I'm remodeling a contemporary powder room and want to install a pedestal sink to open up some leg room. I know these are usually classic-looking sinks. What do you suggest for a pedestal sink style that can also look ultramodern?

— Kay, Virginia

Answer: If you want a futuristic-looking bathroom fixture, a classic pedestal sink may not be your top decorating choice.

The good news is contemporary pedestal sinks are now available. You still get the open feel of a pedestal sink setup, but the sleek designs of the new sinks are far from classic.

Contemporary pedestal sinks look more like a modern art sculpture than they do a residential plumbing fixture. Some nice features include crisp high-gloss finishes, organic colors and rounded free-form edges.

Because of the unique bowl shapes, in some cases wall-mounted lav faucets may be required to enhance the flow of the design for these ultramodern sinks.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

