 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plumber: Create a fancy space under a bathroom sink with a console sink setup

  • 0
ATHOME-PLUMBER-CONSOLE-SINKS-GET

Console bathroom sinks often include added shelving or pullout drawers.

 timltv/istockphoto/Getty Images/TNS

Question: Ed: We plan to update both of our bathrooms. The goal is to give our bathrooms a high-end look by using creative plumbing fixtures. I've seen bathroom sinks called console sinks, but I don't fully understand that concept. Can you explain?

— Betty, Iowa

Answer: To get a full understanding of a console tabletop sink, let's start by going over a few basic bathroom sink styles. You'll see shortly why I want to mention these other sink styles and how a console sink is related to all of them.

Wall-hung sinks anchor to the wall and provide open space below. A pedestal sink gets support from a decorative base. A vanity sink mounts on a closed storage box.

This brings us to the console bathroom sink concept, which can include features from all these sinks. It's basically a high-end sink top mounted on a decorative open stand with two or four legs supporting the sink. Not only does it look nice, but usually the stand includes added shelving and even a pullout drawer or storage basket.

People are also reading…

Bottom line: If you want a high-end bathroom sink that can make a decorative splash, check out a console sink setup.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Design Destination: Atlanta

A yearly pilgrimage is almost a necessity for designers and homeowners looking for the latest trends in home furnishings. Each spring, the Sou…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News