Plumber: Custom shower stalls take extra planning

Question: Dear Ed: I have been saving for this year to remodel my bathroom featuring a large custom shower stall. Now that the new year is here, to begin my planning for the shower, what tips and new product info can you give me?

- Brian, New York state

Answer: When planning such a shower stall, the good news is "custom" means how you want it. So you can make the job as simple or as complicated as you like.

First, I suggest checking local water use codes and/or meet with your local inspectors. Then you'll know what your area will allow for custom shower plumbing and shower fixtures. Early information makes planning for any remodeling job easier.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For new products, a lot of rain head showers have been redesigned with new efficiency features. One type is a real rain-style fixture that saves up water in a reservoir and with the push of a button delivers a burst of warm summer rain.

But again, check local codes before installing any shower fixture to avoid a storm of trouble.