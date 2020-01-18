Plumber: Custom shower stalls take extra planning

Question: Dear Ed: I have been saving for this year to remodel my bathroom featuring a large custom shower stall. Now that the new year is here, to begin my planning for the shower, what tips and new product info can you give me?
- Brian, New York state
Answer: When planning such a shower stall, the good news is "custom" means how you want it. So you can make the job as simple or as complicated as you like.
First, I suggest checking local water use codes and/or meet with your local inspectors. Then you'll know what your area will allow for custom shower plumbing and shower fixtures. Early information makes planning for any remodeling job easier.
You have free articles remaining.
For new products, a lot of rain head showers have been redesigned with new efficiency features. One type is a real rain-style fixture that saves up water in a reservoir and with the push of a button delivers a burst of warm summer rain.
But again, check local codes before installing any shower fixture to avoid a storm of trouble.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
(c)2020 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.