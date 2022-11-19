Plumber: Deep thoughts about soaking tub styles

Question: Hi Ed: We're really thinking a lot about our upcoming bathroom remodel, and now want to include a soaking tub. It's a big area, so I want the bath in the middle of the room. Should we choose a drop-in style with custom base or a freestanding tub?
— Bev, Maine
Answer: Installing either a drop-in bath with a custom-built and finished support base or a freestanding soaking tub are both nice choices for larger bathrooms. These soaking tubs come in many shapes, sizes and colors, along with nice spa and comfort options.
But there is a big difference between the two styles that may require some extra thinking and budget planning.
First, drop-in bathtubs are finished on the inside of the tub along with a wide, flat, finished tub rim on top. (Undermount units are also available.) A finished custom support base usually needs to be built around the unfinished sides of the tub.
Freestanding baths, on the other hand, are just that. It's basically a one-piece self-supporting fixture with finished surfaces inside and out.
With these differences, each style has its own advantages. Drop-ins can offer workspace for plumbing inside the support base, while freestanding units are usually ready for installation without needing surround walls or extra finish work.
Finally, I can't tell you what style to choose. But I can tell you that placing a large soaking tub in the middle of a large bathroom can create a big-time center of attention.
