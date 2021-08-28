Plumber: Different generators for different jobs

Question: Ed: I caught a network TV segment you did about residential generator choices. I found the comparison between "standby" and "portable" generators for home use interesting. Can you explore these differences again in one of your columns?

— Ted, Maine

Answer: I enjoyed doing the weather-related news segment we did about home generator choices. We discussed that while most people are familiar with portable generators, a standby generator system may be the best home option.

Portable generators are great for things like camping and tailgating, but for backup power, they have some concerns to keep in mind. For each power loss event, you have to set them up outside at a safe distance away from any houses, fill them with gasoline, then run heavy-duty extension cords into the house directly plugged into each appliance.

On the other hand, a standby generator is professionally installed and can power the entire home since it's permanently connected to the house's electrical system. They also turn on and off automatically, and they run on natural gas or propane.

Bottom line: Even though a standby generator can cost more money, those extra charges can can equal extra power when you need it.