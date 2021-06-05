Plumber: Different ways to spray with your new kitchen faucet

Question: Hi Ed: I'm planning for a long-awaited kitchen faucet changeout in my kitchen. I want a pull-down type with a multifunctional spray head. Before I get locked into one type, can you go over some different spray head feature options that I might be able to include?

— Sandra, Georgia

Answer: Many pull-down and pullout kitchen faucets do have different spray head features to choose from. See what you want to include and hopefully you'll be able to find a faucet that meets your local codes and includes at least one or two of the features you like.

Here's some spray head options I've worked with:

— Pause. This feature quickly stops and starts the flow of water without turning off the faucet handle.

— Ring pattern. This circular spray pattern is great for everyday cleaning and rinsing.

— Soft spray. Wider, lighter and softer spray for gentle washing.

— Sweep spray. Creates a thin, forceful blade of water, great for sink washdown.

— "Boost" technology. This feature temporarily increases water flow with just a push of a button. You'll have a blast using boost.