Question: Dear Ed: My wife and I plan some aging-in-place changes to our home. One big upgrade in the bathroom will be a walk-in shower stall with grab bars and hand shower. Any other AIP shower ideas we can add?
- Mike, Nebraska
Answer: When removing a standard bathtub to install a walk-in shower, usually a new mixing valve needs to be roughed in as well.
If you want to be trendy and pick up some additional AIP features, check out the new digital electronic shower mixing valves. These push button temperature control valves feature large LCD display screens along with built-in diverter controls.
Aside from easy fingertip operation, other AIP features can include high-temp limit settings, pause settings and second control option outside of shower stall. Eco-mode setups are also available for multi-zone showers.
So when you add up all the numbers, a digital shower valve can be a smart choice for any bathroom.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
